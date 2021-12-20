Queens University of Charlotte to require COVID booster shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Queens University of Charlotte will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by February 15, school officials said Thursday.

The Senior Leadership Team said the decision was made in preparation for the 2022 spring semester.

“As we approach the end of the semester, we wanted to take a moment to thank all of you for your commitment to one another in keeping our community safe this year,” the leadership team said in a statement to the university community. “We were able to maintain our in-person experiences throughout the term because of your care for one another shown by masking up, getting vaccinated and supporting each other throughout the pandemic.”

Booster shots will be required by February 15 or “as soon as you are eligible.” People are eligible to receive a booster six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Many thanks for your partnership in our collective health and well-being,” the Senior Leadership Team added. “You all truly embody our motto – not to be served but to serve.

Students can send updated vaccine cards to CovidVacStudents@queens.edu. Faculty and staff can send updated vaccine cards to VaccineDocsFacultyStaff@queens.edu.

Duke University also informed students, faculty and staff that they will be required to show proof of a booster shot in January or as soon as they are eligible under CDC and state guidelines.

Johnson C. Smith University officials said a booster shot requirement is under consideration, but no decision had been made as of Monday.