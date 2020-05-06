Publix, Teeter limiting meat purchases due to shortages

Publix and other local supermarkets have begun limiting the amount of meat each shopper purchases due to an anticipated increasing shortage of supply.

Publix is allowing only two packages of chicken to be purchased at a time per customer.

“Publix continues to work closely with our suppliers,” the supermarket chain said in a statement to Fox 46. “While not every cut/variety of meat will be available every day, there will be options for our customers.”

Harris Teeter is also setting temporary limits on meat purchases. Only two packages of meat, hot dogs, and bacon will be allowed per customer.

“We’ve added temporary purchase limits on select items to ensure all customers continue to have access to these products,” a Harris Teeter spokesperson said in a statement to Fox 46.

In addition Kroger is also limiting the amount of meat customers can buy at some of its stores.

