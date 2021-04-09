Publix Pharmacy now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments in NC, starting Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Monday, the online appointment reservation system will open for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments at select North Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations.

This is the first time the company has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Monday, April 12, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

North Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine at select stores in the following North Carolina counties, while supplies last: Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake, and Watauga.

View a full list of North Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.