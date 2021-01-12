Public Health announces 3-week directive to protect residents from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County continues to grow at an exponential rate, from an average of 100 cases per day in September to an average of 900 cases per day in mid-January, Public Health is issuing a specific directive for the people of Mecklenburg County for the next three weeks.

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the next three weeks, until February 2, 2021, according to Public Health.

The directive was announced Tuesday afternoon by Public Health Director Gibbie Harris during the Board of County Commissioners Budget and Public Policy meeting.

“The exponential growth in the number of COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations, and related deaths require immediate action on the part of every member of our community,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The directive instructs individuals in Mecklenburg County to take several immediate actions including (but not limited to):

Only leave your home for essential activities and remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an exception as set forth in the Governor’s Executive Order applies. Utilize full-virtual options for work, school and any other activity where in-person activity is not required. Avoid leaving your home if you are over 65 or at high-risk for developing a serious illness. Avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid gathering with individuals that you do not live with. WEAR, a cloth face covering, WAIT 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer. Quarantine and get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19. Answer the call and participate in contact tracing to protect against further spread if you receive a call or text from Mecklenburg County Public Health. Get a flu shot and get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available to you.

A full list of immediate actions individuals should take is available here.

Latest headlines from FOX 46