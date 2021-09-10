‘Progress very slow.’ Charlotte firefighter of 24 years and wife hospitalized due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte firefighter of 24 years and his wife are fighting for their lives in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Huntersville Fire Dept.

HFD said Veteran Firefighter Jeff Hager and his wife Amee both tested positive on August 23. Both were admitted to the hospital days later on August 28.

On Sept. 3, Huntersville fire officials said their conditions worsened.

“Their progress has been very slow. Jeff and Amee have four children, ages, 14, 13, 7, and 6. The kiddos are currently being cared for by family members,” the HFD said.

Photo: Huntersville Fire Dept.

Hager has been a member with the Charlotte Fire Department since 1997 and a member of the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013.

“Amee is a fantastic stay at home mom, often assuming the role of both mother and father with Jeff’s work schedule. As fellow firefighters, we know that if we were in need of help, Jeff would be there to help and often the first to step up,” the HFD said.

Right now, Jeff and Amee and their children desperately need help, fire officials said. A fundraiser is being held to help provide the family with financial aid for groceries, clothing, and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs, as well as maintaining their home until they can return.