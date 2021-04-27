Privately-owned Charlotte pharmacies serve up COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Privately-owned pharmacies are doing their part to distribute vaccines to the Charlotte community.

When FOX 46 first visited Oakhurst Pharmacy in January, owner Greg Deese was eagerly waiting for his vaccines by the federal government. At the time, demand was high for COVID-19 testing, which dropped temporarily as vaccines rolled out.

“There was a drop in February, early March. Then it picked back up again,” Deese explained. “It really picked back up again a couple weeks ago around Easter and Spring Break, when people started to travel.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The pharmacy is now balancing testing and distributing vaccines, after receiving the first batch of vaccines about three weeks ago. However, it was around the same time the CDC put a halt to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Soon as the Johnson & Johnson did go into that pause mode, I reached out [to federal officials] and they sent me Moderna, but it was about a 6 or 7 day gap where I had no vaccine at all. So of course there was no interest at all.”

As Johnson & Johnson got its start again this week, Deese says he’s seen more people interested in the one dose, with the elderly population entering the pharmacy more.

Deese stressed his goal each day is to vaccinate at least 10 to 15 people in the community, while providing testing and regular pharmacy services.