Preliminary data suggests ‘mixing’ different COVID vaccines could offer stronger immune response

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Could what you’re boosted with, when it comes to COVID-19, create a better immune response?

Some researchers seem to think so. They’re pointing to preliminary data, suggesting that mixing different vaccines could offer an even stronger immune response.

Other researchers disagree, though, saying it won’t make much of a difference. Studies are underway right now to determine the outcome. However, it will take a few months to really know the answer.

“Unless you have an immune response to the vector, I don’t see why it would make a big difference,” said Alabama Research Clinic Director Paul Goepfert. “I think it’s important to study.”

Goepfert is involved in a “mix and match study” on a leadership level. He says all emergency use authorization approved vaccines have the same form of protein.

“Giving MRNA the same versus different is giving you the same immune response,” he said. “So, I don’t think it’s a big difference.”

The Vaccine Trials Evaluation Unit is currently studying mixing and matching vaccines.

“We’re going to have people who have had J&J one dose and got boosted, people with J&J two dose and got boosted,” said Goepfert. “Some that got J&J then Phizer when boosted, and so on and so forth.”

He says for now, the safest thing to do is stick with what you know.

“I’d stick with what you got before, it’s the safest thing to do,” he said. “It’s a known, known– you know how you responded before. That’s the absolute safest thing to do. There’s no convincing data that you’re going to get a better immune response going with something else.”

Right now, the only thing actually FDA approved are the two doses of the Phizer vaccine. The FDA is currently in discussion on whether a third dose should even be given to non-immunocompromised people.