RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Wolfpack men’s basketball team won’t play in its upcoming contest against Georgia Tech due to COVID-19.

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Jan. 16 game won’t go on due to a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the N.C. State men’s basketball program.

The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.