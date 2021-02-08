Police officers pushed back on COVID-19 vaccine priority list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new vaccine rollout plan could have local law enforcement waiting months to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



While vaccines have already been made available to firefighters and paramedics, the same can’t be said for local law enforcement officers.

There are five phases of the vaccine rollout and right now officers have been pushed back to phase three.

That means it could be several more months before they get their first dose.

CMPD officials say they are concerned as some suspects have started using the virus as a weapon, putting officers in harms way on purpose.

“Several officers had to arrest an individual who knew they had COVID. [They] were purposefully spitting on officers, spitting in the car in transport to jail,” a CMPD spokesperson said. “COVID has become weaponized by some of our suspects in an attempt to just hurt officers or in an attempt to just not get arrested.”

CMPD says they’ve had 273 positive cases among its employees at the department since the start of the pandemic.

The local Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police is also calling for officials to change the rollout so that our local law enforcement can be protected.