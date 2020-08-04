Pins Mechanical Company closes its doors once again

Although it had hopes of staying open, Friday afternoon they began the closing process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pins Mechanical Company has closed its doors again, after being open for less than 48 hours.

Troy Allen, CEO of Rise Brands which owns Pins, said he felt it was safe to open.

“I would never open this location if it wasn’t safe for my staff and it wasn’t safe for our guests.”

Allen explained North Carolina is the only location of his multiple establishments that had yet to reopen. He said Pins in Charlotte had been closed for four-and-a-half months, but during two of those, they were ready to open back up and get money in the pockets of employees.

“We’re trying to save a business. We’re operating at all the other locations. Pretty much a breaking point. It’s not profitable, and we can’t have this location just sit and our people not working.”

Known as a bar, Allen thought he could operate as a restaurant by having a food truck in-front, which he said he’s done before. He also made sure arcade games and the popular duckpins stayed closed to the public.

During the visit, Allen and his team showed FOX 46’s UV technology that enhances the sanitation for high-contact games. One includes sanitizing the duckpin balls each and every time it’s used to make a strike.

“The ball goes back, it goes into our lift, it comes back down and returns the ball to you. That takes about four seconds. We have 55-watt medical-grade UV that sanitizes and disinfects the balls in two seconds.”

Although he had hopes of staying open, Friday afternoon they began the closing process. CMPD said they spoke with the owner and Pins voluntarily shut down.

In reference to if they’ll be cited for opening, CMPD said in a statement, “Our efforts remain the same in that we work towards voluntary compliance with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations and/or arrests as a last-measure. This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the orders, and it will remain so until the orders are rescinded.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Mecklenburg County also responded to the news of the bar being open, saying: “Pins is not a restaurant. They have no permit to operate as one. I have talked with CMPD Deputy Chief Estes and he will have an officer go back out and enforce the EO which does not allow bars or arcades at this time.”

Management on-site did not say when the bar would reopen.