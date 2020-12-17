Piedmont Medical Center and Novant Health receive first shipments of Pfizer vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New arrivals of the Pfizer vaccine shipped to Rock Hill Thursday morning and also to Charlotte.

The Piedmont Medical Center received 975 doses of the FDA approved vaccine. Healthcare workers lined up to be among the first to receive it. Workers described the day as exciting.

“I wanted to be intentional about following the process and getting it right,” said Tim Randolph, Director of Pharmacy Novant Health.

In two seconds, the Pfizer vaccine is administered and frontline workers are off to their duties.

For Eric Morrison that means back to caring for patients with COVID in the ER at Piedmont Health.

“We’ve had members of our own team become sick and it’s really important to us to have access to this vaccine,” said Eric Morrison, Head of ER Piedmont Medical Center.

Morrison was one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Piedmont Medical Center. There were 975 doses shipped this morning. Dr. Arash Porsina also received his. He studied the impacts of COVID-19 months before it hit the U.S.

“If I knew what I know today seven or eight months ago or six months ago, a lot of people would be alive,” said Dr. Arash Poursina, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Although many are skeptical of the vaccine, these medical professionals say there’s not much to worry about and urge patients to consider.

“So far, everybody that we’ve learned about seems to be very minor side effects similar to folks that have the flu vaccine every year, soreness, and a little fever,” said Randolph.

Novant was able to give its first round of the vaccine to healthcare workers around 1:30 p.m.

