‘Out of left field.’ Charlotte business owner from South Africa concerned as new COVID variant pops up in home country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “Nobody is taking this in stride right now. There’s more apprehension than anything else,” Charlotte business owner Bernard Arthur said.

Arthur is from South Africa. His entire family still lives there.

“They just don’t know how to anticipate where this next change because the assumption was we’re vaccinated, we now think that everything is at least on the upswing, we feel better about it and then this came out of left-field and was all of a sudden,” he said.

What came out of left field was the new COVID-19 variant – Omicron.

The World Health Organization said the variant popped up in South Africa.

“The early indications we have of this variant is that it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and it, and the vaccines that we currently have, maybe less effective against it,” said British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

On Friday, the Biden Administration halted travel from South Africa and six other countries to try to slow the spread.

But StarMed physician Dr. Arin Piramazadian said the variant may already have entered the states.

“That’s the problem with this. We obviously are very far behind the virus. The virus moves faster than we can track it. For South Africa or any country to really recognize that there’s a new variant out there that means there has to be a lot of cases and for there to be that many cases means it’s already spreading. They’ve already found a few cases in the UK, there’s a few in Belgium. So that probably means there are some cases in the U.S.,” said Dr. Piramazadian.

Arthur said thankfully the restriction doesn’t affect his family in South Africa because they don’t travel.

But it does affect him, his wife, and his daughter since they haven’t seen them since the end of 2019.

“It felt good just seeing them then. I didn’t expect it to be this long before I saw them again. So disappointed more likely because my dad is on the downswing of things age-wise and things like that so more concerned about that. Other than that understandable also,” he said.