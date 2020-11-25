Operations temporarily suspended at Salisbury prison due to COVID-19 issues, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Operations have been temporarily suspended at multiple prisons across North Carolina, including a location in Salisbury, due to COVID-19 issues.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, prisons’ leadership is consolidating some of its operations to help mitigate the surge of COVID-19 in the state and its impact on the prison system.

The change will allow temporary reassignment of staff to prisons in need of additional medical and security personnel to handle COVID-19 outbreaks, officials said.

Consolidating some prison operations will allow more offenders to be medically treated within the prison system, which will reduce stress on hospitals treating non-offender COVID-19 cases, they said.

The NC Department of Public Safety said this change will also “increase public safety by reducing the number of offenders who must be transported outside prisons for medical treatment.”

The following actions were taken:

• Operations were temporarily suspended at Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro on Nov. 22 and the staff reassigned temporarily to other prisons in the region.

• Operations were temporarily suspended on Nov. 20 at Southern Correctional Institution’s minimum custody unit, enabling staff there to better assist in other sections of the prison in Troy.

• Operations were temporarily suspended at the minimum custody unit of Piedmont Correctional Institution, located in Salisbury, on Nov. 25 so the staff can assist in the medium-custody facility in the prison complex.

The impacted offenders were transferred without a major incident to other prison facilities of appropriate custody levels, the NC Department of Public Safety said. “Stringent COVID-19 medical transportation protocols were used in transferring the offenders to their new prison assignments.”

Officials said the offenders were transported in groups that did not mix with each other and were placed in medical quarantine on arrival to their new prison assignments.

While the COVID positivity rate in the offender population is roughly tracking the rate in North Carolina overall, the number of active cases in the offender population remains low, the NC Department of Public Safety said.

Currently, around 560 offenders of the 30,300 offenders have active cases of the virus.

