One day before Thanksgiving, Charlotteans once again face long lines for COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People lined up once again Wednesday on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte for COVID-19 tests at StarMed, but not everyone was in the line for the Thanksgiving rush.

“Glad to see most of Charlotte is in here with me,” said Kevin Trippie, who was coming to get tested for COVID-19 because he travels for work.

People waited hours to get COVID-19 tests one day before Thanksgiving.

“Honestly, it’s pretty crazy. I think it is for everyone else too. I think everyone is trying to be safe, everyone wants to see family but at the same time, everyone wants to be safe,” said Haleigh Dixon.

She’s taking the rapid test to get her results back in about 15 minutes in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

“I think my family’s pretty hesitant about it, we’re trying to do it outside and everyone wear masks. I know half of my family’s not coming, so it’s just immediate family,” said Dixon.

But not everyone is in line because of the holidays.

“I had minor symptoms. I couldn’t smell or taste anything, but now I can. I can smell and taste everything,” said Emiliano Madrigal.

