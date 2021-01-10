Odds and ends to second stimulus check from a local tax expert

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Spend an hour at any local grocery store in Charlotte and you’ll find plenty of people excited to have their stimulus checks.

But what about those who haven’t gotten a check? What should they do?

Let’s take it a step further. Chris Landis at Liberty Taxes is here to help.

“By the 15th of this month, if you haven’t received the second stimulus or don’t believe you’re going to receive it, the IRS has actually added a line number for the IRS 1040 where you can report to say I have not received my first or second stimulus.”

Let’s say you use Turbo Tax to file your taxes, you’ll come across a screen like this one. It will ask did you receive the first stimulus check, the second check, or both checks. Based on your payment amount the next screen will tell you how much stimulus money you’ll get on your tax return.

“Some good things to know about that as well, if you owe taxes or you have a prior obligation to the IRS, they’re not going to hold that money when you file your tax return.”

Landis says if you haven’t received the second stimulus check be patient… it could be on the way next week. That’s if your 2019 taxes came via direct deposit.

LATEST HEADLINES