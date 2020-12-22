Novant: Hospitals brace for holiday surge, average positivity rate 15-20 percent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local doctors are warning about a surge in new cases if people travel like they did at Thanksgiving, straining resources even more at a time when positivity rates keep climbing.

“Relying on our current methods to get through this pandemic are not going to be enough,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest. “Vaccine has to be part of the equation.”

So far, Novant has vaccinated 3,361 healthcare workers in North Carolina. The goal is to do 1,000 a day. New numbers released Tuesday show 24,500 people across North Carolina have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes more than 2,000 people in Mecklenburg County.

“With community spread at an all-time high, we have a lot of patient-facing team members in a variety of settings who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Priest. “And we’re working around the clock to vaccinate as many people within the state guideline as possible.”

Last week, Novant received nearly 7000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This week, they are expecting 4,775 doses – a smaller allotment than expected.

“I don’t have concerns yet that the current allotments will affect our ability to get to herd immunity,” said Priest. “But for a healthcare system like us, it’s really a week-to-week proposition.”

In the coming days, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center will receive 1,250 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which does not need to be stored in ultra-cold freezers. The vaccines are arriving at a time when they’re needed the most.

A seven-day rolling average of Novant’s testing sites found a positivity rate of more than 20 percent in Rowan County. In the Charlotte area, it is between 15-16 percent, Priest said.

“We really feel like this is a safe intervention that’s really going to make a difference in our numbers,” Priest said, referring to the vaccines.

Still, it will be months before the general public can get the shot. Some estimates put the timeframe around Spring 2021. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve just days away, hospitals are fearing another surge and a continued strain on resources by mid-January.

“It’s not too late to reconsider travel,” said Priest. “And think about the precautions you’re taking when you get together with friends and family during the holidays. We don’t want to let our guards down.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46