Novant Health to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health announced on Friday that it will host a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte next weekend.

“We’re excited to announce that we received a separate allocation to host a mass vaccination event on Saturday, February 13. We’re pleased that with this additional allocation of doses, we are able to move forward with our plan to partner with the Spectrum Center and the Hornets to vaccinate higher rates of our communities,” Novant Health said.

Thanks to public transportation and nearby parking, the Spectrum Center is the most accessible location in uptown Charlotte, organizers said.

“Accessibility for all community members, regardless of ZIP code, is a priority to us,” Novant Health said. “Our goal next Saturday is to continue vaccinating Charlotteans 65+, including community heroes from teachers to first responders. We’ll have more details to share in the coming days about scheduling. Again, we just secured this allocation and while we have comprehensive plans in place – we cannot put them into action until we understand what supply we’ll have.”