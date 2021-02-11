Novant Health, Spectrum Center prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination event beginning Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health and the Spectrum Center are preparing for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event beginning this Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Spectrum Center will serve as a mass vaccination site for Novant Health this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The health care system will administer approximately 2,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to community members who are currently eligible within NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, including teachers and staff of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accommodated at this event.