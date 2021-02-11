Novant Health, Spectrum Center prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination event beginning Saturday

Coronavirus in North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:
February 14 2021 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health and the Spectrum Center are preparing for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event beginning this Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Spectrum Center will serve as a mass vaccination site for Novant Health this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

The health care system will administer approximately 2,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to community members who are currently eligible within NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, including teachers and staff of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Vaccines will be available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accommodated at this event. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral