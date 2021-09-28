Novant Health prepared for Pfizer vaccine rollout for kids 5-11

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hospital systems are getting closer to administering COVID-19 shots to kids. Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted promising results to the FDA from its trial with kids ages 5-11 years old.

The results showed a strong immune response for kids about a month after getting the second Pfizer shot.

“Preliminary data from Pfizer is very promising in terms of its safety profile for children,” said David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer at Novant Health. “I think you’ll see COVID vaccine incorporated in the childhood vaccination schedule in the months ahead and it’ll just be a routine part of care going forward.”

The side effects from the study are similar to the ones for those ages 16-25. The study included 2,268 kids.

“I think you need to look back at the history of clinical trials on this,” Priest said. “That’s a pretty big number and so I think it’s an adequate number for the study. Obviously, parents need to have that conversation with their pediatrician,” he continued. “If the vaccine is approved for that age group, I think parents can be confident it’s safe and effective.”

Novant health doctors say they’re watching this closely and are already planning for their next steps.

“We have weekly planning calls around what that future looks like for us when the 5-11 group is available,” said Nikki Nissen, Chief Nursing Officer for Novant health Medical Group. “I’m very excited to say at Novant Health we have expert pediatric physician leaders working closely with us and have moved the Pfizer vaccine into the majority of our pediatric clinics now.”

Novant is hopeful once it’s approved, child vaccinations will help bring the COVID-19 numbers way down.

The FDA will take several weeks to review this data. The companies still have to submit a request for emergency use. It could still be a while before the shot is available to kids ages 5-11.