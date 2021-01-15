Supply doesn’t equal demand: Novant frustrated by limited vaccine quantity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Novant Health officials say they are trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible, but the task is difficult due to a limited supply.

They say finding out their vaccine allotment on a week-to-week basis makes it difficult to plan ahead and schedule appointments.

“We’ve all been concerned about vaccine supply,” said Dr. Pamela Oliver, the president of the Novant Physician Network.

That problem, officials tell FOX 46, was compounded when the state opened vaccines up to anyone 65 and over.

“Adding more people into a pool without having enough supply for the first is not ideal,” said Oliver.

Novant is requesting 95,000 doses a week. To meet demand the hospital plans to open six mass vaccination sites across North Carolina, with two locations in Charlotte.

“We hope we can get to a point where we have a more predictable supply and commitment from the state so that we can then open up numerous appointments as quickly as we can,” said Oliver.

The Hornets have offered the Spectrum Center, which Novant says it will likely use part time.

So far, the hospital has vaccinated 19,493 healthcare workers. More than 5,000 received their second dose and more than 4,000 patients over 75 have been vaccinated.

Novant says it’s seeing a 25 to 30 percent positivity rate in testing statewide since Christmas, though that number recently dropped to around 19-20 percent.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided a statement to FOX 46, saying:

NCDHHS and vaccine providers are working together to make sure the vaccine we already have in the state gets into arms as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible, while staying prepared to receive and distribute new vaccine allocations as they come in.

The federal government allocates vaccines to states based on population. Currently, they give us less than a week’s notice of the exact amount we can expect to receive for each upcoming allocation. We then tell the federal government where to ship vaccine based on population, capacity and providers’ on-hand inventory.