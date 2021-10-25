Novant Health offering Moderna and J&J booster shots starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Novant Health announced Monday that they will begin offering booster vaccines of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson beginning Tuesday at select Novant Health locations.

Anyone wanting a booster vaccine through Novant Health must meet eligibility requirements AND make an appointment. You do not have to be an existing patient with Novant Health to schedule.

You can create an appointment using your MyChart account at MyNovant.org if you are an existing patient. You can also schedule an appointment at GetVaccinated.org if you are or are not an existing patient, through your primary care physician, or by calling 1 (855) 648-2248.

The following Novant Health locations in the Charlotte area are offering booster shots beginning Tuesday:

Novant Health Medical Group – East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select Novant Health primary care clinics

Retail pharmacies and others also will offer booster doses

A Moderna COVID-19 booster shot is only available at this time for those ages 65 and older, age 18+ who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, and age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings. You must have had at least six months following your second dose in order to receive a booster. A booster is a half-dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot is available for anyone 18 years of age and older. You must wait at least two months following your first Johnson & Johnson dose. It is the same as a standard Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot.

There is no cost to get a COVID-19 booster shot or a COVID-19 vaccine. Bring your vaccine card or a photo of your vaccine card in order to receive a booster. You can receive COVID-19 vaccines on the same day as other vaccines and receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you have received another vaccine within two weeks.

You are not required to receive the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine as the one you received before, according to updated guidance from the FDA.