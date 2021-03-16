Novant Health loosens COVID-19 visitor restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health is allowing more visitations for most hospital patients as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the North Carolina, the health system said Monday.

Novant Health said facilities in North Carolina will allow to visitors per day for most adults and children hospitalized in their facilities. The new guidelines do not apply for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room or patients who are suspected to have COVID-19.

Novant said exceptions could be made in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

All visitors are required to fill out a routine screening questionnaire and have their temperature checked. They must also wear masks inside the hospital facilities.

