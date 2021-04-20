Novant Health expanding vaccine rollout, now offering walk-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health leaders are expanding availability to get as many North Carolinians vaccinated as possible.

So far, Novant Health has administered 397,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, with 178,000 being fully vaccinated.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Priest said among the patients fully vaccinated, only 8 percent have been infected with COVID-19 since being vaccinated.

As the weeks go along, Priest is seeing a slowdown in vaccinations. He believes part of the reason is attributed to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and certain populations are still worried about the effectiveness of the vaccinations.

“What’s more tragic is when you hear the stories nationally about individuals who die of COVID, again in a hospital where right across the street is a safe and effective vaccine that would have prevented that death,” Priest explained. “You hate for people to make that decision based on poor information. So we’re trying to continue to educate people.”

Novant Health is seeing an increase in positive cases especially among the millennial population, which is why they’re hoping more will get vaccinated.

Novant Health announced Tuesday they’re offering walk-in appointments to anyone looking to get vaccinated.

You don’t need to be a patient of Novant Health, won’t need identification, and will not be charged for services.

Those 16 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Below is a list of locations and times:

Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Freedom Drive (3149 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208) is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open from Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will be open on Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.