MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The COVID positivity rate in Mecklenburg County dipped to 6.5% Tuesday, which is considered moderate COVID activity by the CDC, but some other area counties still have high COVID activity.

A doctor said you might want to mask up if you’re in counties on the CDC’s map that are in orange like Gaston or Rowan where the CDC said COVID activity remains high.

But if you’re in an area that’s yellow or green on the CDC map, the masks can come off, if you’re vaccinated.

“I think in those counties where the CDC says there’s low and medium viral activity and individuals are vaccinated, I don’t think they have to wear a mask into a setting like Walmart,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.

Novant said there’s a sharp drop in the number of people in the hospital with COVID.

“I think it would be a little overstatement to say we’re totally back to normal, but I would say the numbers are much improved and the wait times are much improved,” said Dr. Priest.

The hospital system updated its visitor restrictions and is now allowing up to two visitors at a time if space allows.

“There are some limits in place in certain areas of the hospital or if we need safer social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms. We do also allow visitors for COVID-positive patients. We do have to do some training and screening for individuals for those visitors,” said Dr. Priest.