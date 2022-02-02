Not enough supply to meet testing and masking demand

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some counties and pharmacies have COVID testing kits and N95 masks, but one independent pharmacy says their customers are still waiting.

College Park Pharmacy in Belmont is helping customers, but for the last three weeks, they’ve been on the phone with customers telling them certain items are not on the shelf.

“We had somebody answering the phone when it was going to snow a couple of weeks ago say yes, we have sleds, no we don’t have COVID tests or masks,” says pharmacist Allison Cobb. “That was just over and over every phone call it felt like.”

College Park sells a little bit of everything, they just received a shipment of more cloth masks and N95s to sale, but they don’t have the items everyone is hearing government officials talk about, free testing kits and free N-95 masks.

Independent pharmacies go through independent wholesalers, and College Park just completed their application for the free N95 masks earlier this week.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when they advertise that you can go in any drug store or any facility and obtain those free products in order to keep yourself and family safe.”

It’s just not the independent pharmacies. Queen City News went to several national chain locations in the area and only one pharmacy had the free N95 masks or testing kits. In Mecklenburg County, the health department stopped giving out testing kits at local libraries, but just announced residents will be able to pick up free testing kits again starting next week.

The workers at College Park say they wish they had enough supply to meet the demand. Until then they will keep their fingers crossed and continue to check their application status.

“It’s very frustrating to have to tell them over and over again that no we haven’t got them yet and we’re not going to be able to promise a time or a place where we will be able to get them,” said Cobb.