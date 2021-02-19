North Charlotte church linked to fall COVID-19 outbreak now hosting vaccine clinic Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A north Charlotte church that was linked to a fall COVID-19 outbreak where more than 200 people tested positive for COVID-19 is now partnering with Mecklenburg County Public Health and hosting a community vaccination clinic this Saturday.

The vaccination clinic is being held on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United House of Prayer for All People located at 2321 Beatties Ford Road.

The community clinic is open to Groups 1 and 2 (healthcare workers and individuals 65+) by appointment only. Individuals can register here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish).

“Community-based clinics like this one are essential to making sure we equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines here in Mecklenburg County. We’re excited to partner with the United House of Prayer for All People to offer 500 vaccines to healthcare workers and seniors in the Beatties Ford Road corridor,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said community-based clinics provide low-barrier vaccine opportunities for those who might be limited by transportation, access to the internet, or may only be willing to come if invited by their community leader, faith leader, or another person they trust.

MCPH is accepting applications to co-host community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics. A new form on the County’s COVID-19 vaccination page allows community groups and organizations to submit requests to co-host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.