North Carolina to allow ‘safe’ visitations to resume in many long-term care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Safe, indoor visitations are allowed to resume at many long-term care facilities in North Carolina due to a “rapid decline” in new COVID-19 cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Health leaders said the decision was made after case rates dropped “15-fold” in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since transmission peaked in January. Due to the decline in cases, most facilities now meet the criteria to resume indoor visitations.

“I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation, said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities.”

NCDHHS said that while facilities can have visitors at any time for residents with compassionate care needs, federal and state guidelines have additional criteria for indoor visitations, including following infection prevention practices and having no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Health officials in North Carolina said 205,000 vaccines have been administered to long-term care staff and residents.