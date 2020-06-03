North Carolina surpasses 30,000 COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Wednesday.

The state has now surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases.

888 new cases and 18 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 30,777 cases and 939 deaths related to COVID-19.

Recovery numbers indicated that of the 30,000-plus cases, that 18,860 are presumed to have recovered. More than 449,000 tests have now been performed.

With the coronavirus as a backdrop, the latest tiff between President Trump and governor Cooper indicated that the Republican National Convention, set to be held in Charlotte in August, will be moved to another state. Trump requested assurances that they will be able to fill the 18,000 capacity Spectrum Center and not have masks on. Cooper says with three months to go until the event, and the pandemic still unfolding, he cannot make any guarantees.

