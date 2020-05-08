North Carolina still short hundreds of thousands of pieces of PPE, Charlotte race teams step in

Numbers from NCDHHS show that the federal government is still behind in sending North Carolina the needed personal protective equipment to help battle COVID-19.

Leaders from NCDHHS say they’ve requested 500,000 coveralls from the Strategic National Stockpile, but as of Thursday, only 414 have been received. 1.7 million gowns have also been requested, with about 88,000 received. 501,000 face shields were called for and as of Thursday, about 113,000 were received.



“There is definitely a shortage of PPE equipment nationwide right now and it really needs to be addressed,” said Michael Faulk.

Faulk isn’t a doctor, he’s part owner and driver of Lee Faulk Racing and Development in Denver, North Carolina.



COVID-19 brought racing to a halt, but work at the shop continued making sneeze guards and other protective materials for hospitals, doctor offices, and small businesses.



“Anything you can think of that needs a cover on it we’ve been asked to make,” said Faulk.



State officials say small businesses stepping in is helping off balance the lack of PPE from the federal government.



Word on social media quickly spread that race teams in North Carolina could easily produce PPE with the equipment they already had in-house.

“One indicator of that is the fact that dentist offices and doctor offices across the country, not just here in North Carolina, have been contacting me, who owns a race team, looking for PPE materials,” said Faulk.

Faulk and his team compete in the CARS Tour. The series is scheduled to return, without fans in attendance, as soon as this weekend. Faulk tells FOX 46 that the team plans to continue their PPE producing program as long as the need exists.