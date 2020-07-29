North Carolina State Fair canceled for the first time in 75 years

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NC Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday morning.

This is the first time in 75 years that the State Fair has been canceled. It was last canceled from 1942- 1945 due to World War II. The fair is held each year in October in Raleigh.

The first State Fair was first held in 1853. It is the state’s largest annual event.

“What we ultimately determined is that our correct course of action to do our part for the health and safety of our community and to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 is to cancel the 2020 N.C. State Fair,” State Fair officials posted Wednesday morning on its Facebook page.

The fair was scheduled for Oct. 15-25 but now won’t happen until 2021. Officials said the annual event costs around $6.8 million to produce.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android