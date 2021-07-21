North Carolina urges school districts to require masks for K-8 students

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina released mask guidance for faculty and children in schools this fall.

Gov. Cooper said schools should require masks for everyone indoors, both students and teachers, in grades K-8. High school students that have not been vaccinated are also urged to continue to wear a mask.

Cooper also announced that the current executive order will expire at the end of the month, however, the state of emergency will remain in place.

The focus now shifts to the counties and districts, like Mecklenburg and CMS, to make a decision on whether or not a mask mandate will be enforced on the local levels.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all students two and older wear masks in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

With the Delta variant becoming the dominant strain across the United States and cases surging, some leaders have discussed the possibility of reinstating mask requirements in general.

Los Angeles and several California cities have gone back to mandatory mask-wearing. Lawmakers in Arkansas and Missouri are also talking about reimposing the restriction.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC, said he believes it’s time for mask mandates to return in North Carolina. He said they should be required for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in places where vaccination status is unknown, like in stores and restaurants.