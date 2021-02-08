North Carolina prisoner in his 60s dies from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A prisoner at the Rutherford Correctional Center had died at the hospital Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the man was in his late-60s and had preexisting medical conditions. He was hospitalized on January 17, three days after testing positive.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The man’s name is being withheld to protect his family’s right to privacy.