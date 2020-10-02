North Carolina prepares to enter Phase 3 Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday the state will move forward into Phase 3 of reopening beginning this Friday at 5 p.m.

“Our stability is fragile, and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges. While we are methodical and cautious about easing restrictions, we need to keep using proven measures: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing our hands often,” Cooper said.

Here’s what will change:

Our at-risk population is still safer at home, Cooper said Wednesday. For those over 65 and those with health risks, we urge responsibility in your choices.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Phase 3 continues North Carolina’s ‘dimmer switch’ approach to easing restrictions, and it will be effective through Friday, October 23, Cooper said.

“I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease. Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same,” Cooper said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE