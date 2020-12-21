North Carolina man among hundreds in Pfizer vaccine trial

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man who participated in a trial test for a coronavirus vaccine is sharing his experience to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Greg Bacot was one of hundreds selected for a PMG Wilmington research study for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine has been distributed to hospitals throughout the state of North Carolina. In the last week, Fox 46 witnessed doctors and researchers get in line to be vaccinated.

Bacot, one of the first to receive a trial vaccine, said his experience was painless.

“They started vaccinating in early August and my first shot was about August 30th or something like that and the next shot was September 20ish,” he recalled.

Bacot said his first dose was similar to a flu shot.

“There was a little bit of soreness in the arm and the next thing, you maybe felt a little tired and then it’s gone. Then you have the second vaccine. I don’t know what to use… more powerful,” he said.

He wanted to share his experience to encourage other people. He said he hopes that around this time next year, most people will be vaccinated.

“We have to get this out of here so I was certainly anxious to do this I was glad I was accepted but I just consider myself ordinary,” said Bacot.

He was vaccinated four months ago and plans to check for antibodies next month.

There was a physical provided for those chosen to participate and there were health requirements to be met.

