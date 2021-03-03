North Carolina inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A prisoner in N.C. died last Friday, less than two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the man in his late-70s was an inmate at the Southern Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 7 and then hospitalized the next day. He was hospitalized again on Feb. 14.

He died on February 26 when his condition worsened.

“We are continuing our extensive efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “I urge the staff and offenders to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. It’s important.”

Officials said the virus was likely the cause, or at least a contributing factor, to the man’s death. He did have underlying health issues.