North Carolina inmate dies after catching COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A state prisoner at the Anson Correction Institution died Thursday after she was hospitalized with the coronavirus, NC Department of Public Safety officials confirmed.

According to NCDPS, a woman in her late-40s with pre-existing medical conditions was taken to the hospital on November 10. She received positive results for a COVID-19 test on November 16 as her condition worsened.

“Her death is saddening, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

For the privacy of her family, NCDPS said it will not identify the woman.

