North Carolina expecting more than 80,000 doses of J&J vaccine to arrive this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is set to receive more than 80,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

State officials said shipments of the newly authorized vaccine will begin to arrive Wednesday.

An FDA panel of U.S. health advisers unanimously endorsed the one-dose vaccine on Friday. A few million doses of the new vaccine could begin shipping as early as Monday.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 while the J&J vaccine was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 and 66% effective in moderate cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.