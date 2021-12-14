North Carolina encourages vaccine and boosters ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper emphasized that, ahead of the holidays, everyone 16 and old are now eligible for the vaccine and a booster during a Tuesday COVID-19 Task brief from Raleigh’s Emergency Operation Center.

“As new variants emerge and COVID continues to circulate, getting vaccinated and then boosted is the best way to protect yourself and get us out of this pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Vaccines and boosters are widely available, and you can make an appointment today to give yourself this protection and more peace of mind.”

The state’s health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, likely made what was believed to be her final appearance during these news conferences as she recently announced she’ll be stepping down.

“People who are unvaccinated are vulnerable to COVID-19. Almost all hospitalizations and deaths are in people who are not vaccinated,” Secretary Cohen said. “If you haven’t got vaccinated yet, please talk with a doctor, nurse or other medical professional. With the holidays, colder weather, and the potential of a new variant approaching, please don’t wait any longer to get vaccinated.”

Cohen has said that if the positivity rate drops to 5 percent, the mask mandate will be lifted. The same has been said on the county level by Mecklenburg’s Gibbie Harris.