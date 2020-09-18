North Carolina doctor predicts COVID-19 vaccine to hit U.S. by December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vaccine for COVID-19 is on the way, according to local health officials.

Dr. Dennis Taylor of the North Carolina Nurses Association says it could be here as soon as December.

“I think the vaccine itself may very well be available by December or January,” he said.

Doctor Taylor says if all goes as planned, the vaccine would roll out in phases. The first phase would be available to healthcare workers, at-risk patients, and essential workers.

“Remember, these vaccines or at least the ones that are being tested right now will be a two-part vaccination. You will have to have one vaccination and two to three weeks later, another one,” said Dr. Taylor.

The vaccine would be a two part shot and have to be distributed by the same manufacturer.

The difference in this vaccine and some of the common ones would be optional for patients.

“I don’t foresee and I may be wrong but I don’t foresee this as being one of the things people say you absolutely positively must have that to show up,” he said.

The president and other government leaders have predicted the vaccination to make way to the U.S. in four weeks, but doctors say whenever it comes, we will continue to social distance and wear PPE.

