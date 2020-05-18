North Carolina COVID-19 cases eclipse 19K

The North Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics Monday morning.

511 more cases and two additional deaths were reported since yesterday, health officials announced. There are now 19,023 cases statewide and 661 deaths. Nearly 256,000 test have been performed, and 511 patients are currently hospitalized.

Mecklenburg continues to have the highest concentration of cases with 2,652, more than double the second closest county, which is Wake County with 1,239.

On Saturday a federal judge temporarily lifted a restriction Governor Cooper had put into place prohibiting indoor gatherings at houses of worship.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is set to reopen cosmetic and beauty salons along with gyms and fitness centers on Monday.

