Next COVID-19 vaccination phase in NC set to begin; Here’s a county-by-county guide

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will begin to enter Phase 1B this week, making the vaccine available to people who are 75 years and older. However, supplies continue to be limited, making it uncertain precisely when each county will be able to begin that process.

The rollout of the next phase begins as the state sets new records on some of the key COVID-19 metrics and as health officials worry about the numbers rising even higher due to people gathering for the holidays.

As of Monday, a record 3,645 patients are currently hospitalized as the positive test percentage increased to an all-time high of 16.5 percent.

Vaccines will be distributed to those who qualify for Phase 1B, Group 1 on a county-by-county basis. Follow the links below for more information:

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said health leaders are not sure when people in group two may be able to receive a vaccine.

“We are focused on the next two or three weeks on 75 years and older,” she said. “The prioritization framework at times has been confusing to us, so it’s not surprising that it’s been confusing to the public as well.”

Health officials say they prefer people to get vaccinated in their county of residence, but they’re not going to turn anyone away. Since there’s a limited supply, some are wondering the likelihood of actually getting the shot.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is at the end of each week we get something from the state that tells us what our allocation is for the next week,” Harris said, “so we don’t always know from week to week how much we’ll be receiving.”

