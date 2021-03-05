New site opens for COVID-19 vaccines in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new site has opened up for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

CaroMont Health has appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3. Appointments are required. No walk-ins are accepted, organizers said.

Those who qualify are people age 65 and older, healthcare workers, educators, school staff and childcare workers, and frontline essential workers.

To schedule an appointment with CaroMont Health, please click here.

Appointments are now available for Monday, March 8 to Thursday, March 11; extended hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. available March 10-11.

For those who make an appointment, you’re required to go to CaroMont Regional Medical Center located at 2525 Court Drive in Gastonia, North Carolina, Entrance A on your scheduled date.