New recovery stats released by NC Health Dept.

New coronavirus statistics relating to patients who have recovered were released on Monday by the North Carolina Health Department.

9,115 patients are presumed to be recovered. There are 15,045 cases that have been confirmed in North Carolina as of Monday.

Health officials say recovery times are about 14 days if you were not in the hospital and 28 days for those who were hospitalized.

The state is currently in Phase 1 of Governor Cooper’s reopening process. Restrictions have been eased on state parks and businesses and retail. If all goes well additional restrictions will be eased in two weeks for Phase 2.

