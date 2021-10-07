New Charlotte city employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you want to work for the City of Charlotte, you’ll need a resume and a COVID-19 vaccine.

City leaders just announced that they’re requiring all new employees to be vaccinated, but didn’t say if or when they’d require all employees to be vaccinated.

There’s a wide variety of job openings on the city of Charlotte’s website, but they all have one requirement. A COVID-19 vaccine.

“We had a hiring freeze, so we didn’t have that many jobs open. So, now we’ve come out of that,” said Cory Burkarth with the city of Charlotte.

Burkarth said around 8,000 people for the city. Officials are keeping track of how many employees in each department are vaccinated. As of October 1, the fire department, city clerks office, and the police department have the lowest percentage of total vaccinations.

“That’s why we want our first responders to be vaccinated because they’re out there in public more than any other of our city employees. They have more direct contact with the public than regular city staff,” said Burkarth.

However, he said the city isn’t planning on requiring a vaccine for everyone, yet.

“The federal government has given us some heads up where they may be headed. So, we’re waiting to receive that guidance from the Labor department, from OSHA,” said Burkarth.

However, leaders have found a way to encourage more vaccinations. For employees to participate in 2022’s wellness program, they’ll have to have a COVID vaccine. Burkarth said, currently, around 95 percent of all city employees take advantage of that program.

“We’re certainly hopeful that it will motivate employees to become vaccinated this month and next month,” said Burkarth.