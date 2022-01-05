Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With omicron cases rocketing upward in what Dr. Anthony Fauci has called a “vertical spike,” many may be considering a COVID-19 test after meeting with friends and relatives during the holidays.

For those who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus or are just feeling a bit ill, it’s recommended to wait 3-5 days after exposure before going for a test. That rule of thumb applies to both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and at-home rapid tests.

Here are some ways you get can a COVID-19 test in the Charlotte area.

No-Cost Community Testing Events

The table below lists no-cost events across North Carolina. Some locations may ask for identification, but it is not required at all testing places. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential, NCDHHS said. For more information, contact your local testing place before arriving.

01/05/22 Durham Optum- El Centro Hispano Community Center Durham 10am-6pm 01/05/22 Burlington Optum- Formerly Elderly Service Building Alamance 9am-6pm 01/05/22 Chapel Hill Optum- Southern Human Services Center Orange 9am-3pm 01/05/22 Lincolnton Optum- Emanuel Reformed Church Fellowship Hall Lincoln 7:30am-4:30pm 01/05/22 Lillington Optum- Harnett Health Sciences Center Parking Lot Harnett 9am-3pm 01/05/22 Dunn Optum- Harnett Health Hospital Building Harnett 9am-3pm 01/05/22 Raeford Optum- Hoke County Health Department Hoke 8am-3pm 01/05/22 Henderson Optum- Vance County Schools Administrative Building Vance 8am-3pm 01/05/22 Laurinburg Optum- Scotland County American Legion Post 50 Scotland 9am-6pm 01/05/22 Butner Optum- Butner-Stem Middle School Granville 8am-2pm 01/05/22 Warrenton Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center Warren 9am-3pm 01/05/22 Eden Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center Rockingham 8am-6:30pm 01/05/22 Elizabethtown Optum- Bladen County Health Department Bladen 8:30am-4:30pm 01/05/22 Newland Optum- Avery County Health Department Avery 9am-5pm 01/05/22 Burnsville Optum- Yancey County Health Department Yancey 9am-6pm 01/05/22 Lumberton Optum- Robeson County test site Robeson 9am-5pm 01/05/22 Marshall OptumServe Madison 8am-5pm 01/05/22 Mocksville Optum- Davie County Emergency Services Parking Lot Davie 9am-5pm 01/05/22 Eden Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center Rockingham 8am-6:30pm 01/05/22 Pittsboro Optum- Chatham County Ag Building Chatham 10am-6pm 01/05/22 Mount Airy OptumServe- Central United Methodist Church Surry 10am-5pm

For the full list of NO-Cost Community Testing Events near you, please click here.

Test Site Finder

Local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care, and other locations also provide testing. There may be a fee, NCDHHS said. Use the Test Site Finder to find locations near you.

CLICK HERE to get information on coronavirus testing near you!

Photo: NCDHHS Testing Map

No-Cost COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program

Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations, NCDHHS said. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A KIT

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Pick up an at-home testing kit at your pharmacy

At-home COVID-19 tests are an option for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site, NCDHHS said. Review a list of tests approved by the FDA for emergency use.

The following tests have emergency use authorization from the FDA to test for COVID-19, and the most recent information is always available from the FDA (Antigen or Molecular ) by searching “home test” and including quotes, NCDHHS said. Check with your local pharmacy or online for availability.

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. BinaxNOW tests

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 Home Test

Access Bio, Inc. – CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

ACON Laboratories, Inc – Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

Celltrion USA, Inc. – Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

Cue Health Inc. – Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use

Detect, Inc. – Detect Covid-19 Test

Ellume Limited – Ellume COVID-19 Home Test

iHealth Labs, Inc. – iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid

InBios International Inc.

Lucira Health, Inc.

Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Prescription)

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx

Quidel Corporation

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test

If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then monoclonal antibody therapy may help you feel better faster, NCDHHS said.

Your health care provider

Your regular health care provider may also have testing available, NCDHHS said. Contact your provider for details.

