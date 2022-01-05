Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With omicron cases rocketing upward in what Dr. Anthony Fauci has called a “vertical spike,” many may be considering a COVID-19 test after meeting with friends and relatives during the holidays.

For those who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus or are just feeling a bit ill, it’s recommended to wait 3-5 days after exposure before going for a test. That rule of thumb applies to both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and at-home rapid tests.

Here are some ways you get can a COVID-19 test in the Charlotte area.

No-Cost Community Testing Events

The table below lists no-cost events across North Carolina. Some locations may ask for identification, but it is not required at all testing places. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential, NCDHHS said. For more information, contact your local testing place before arriving.

01/05/22DurhamOptum- El Centro Hispano Community CenterDurham10am-6pm
01/05/22BurlingtonOptum- Formerly Elderly Service BuildingAlamance9am-6pm
01/05/22Chapel HillOptum- Southern Human Services CenterOrange9am-3pm
01/05/22LincolntonOptum- Emanuel Reformed Church Fellowship HallLincoln7:30am-4:30pm
01/05/22LillingtonOptum- Harnett Health Sciences Center Parking LotHarnett9am-3pm
01/05/22DunnOptum- Harnett Health Hospital BuildingHarnett9am-3pm
01/05/22RaefordOptum- Hoke County Health DepartmentHoke8am-3pm
01/05/22HendersonOptum- Vance County Schools Administrative BuildingVance8am-3pm
01/05/22LaurinburgOptum- Scotland County American Legion Post 50Scotland9am-6pm
01/05/22ButnerOptum- Butner-Stem Middle SchoolGranville8am-2pm
01/05/22WarrentonOptum- Warren County Armory Civic CenterWarren9am-3pm
01/05/22EdenOptum- Warren County Armory Civic CenterRockingham8am-6:30pm
01/05/22ElizabethtownOptum- Bladen County Health DepartmentBladen8:30am-4:30pm
01/05/22NewlandOptum- Avery County Health DepartmentAvery9am-5pm
01/05/22BurnsvilleOptum- Yancey County Health DepartmentYancey9am-6pm
01/05/22LumbertonOptum- Robeson County test siteRobeson9am-5pm
01/05/22MarshallOptumServeMadison8am-5pm
01/05/22MocksvilleOptum- Davie County Emergency Services Parking LotDavie9am-5pm
01/05/22EdenOptum- Warren County Armory Civic CenterRockingham8am-6:30pm
01/05/22PittsboroOptum- Chatham County Ag BuildingChatham10am-6pm
01/05/22Mount AiryOptumServe- Central United Methodist ChurchSurry10am-5pm

For the full list of NO-Cost Community Testing Events near you, please click here.

Test Site Finder

Local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care, and other locations also provide testing. There may be a fee, NCDHHS said. Use the Test Site Finder to find locations near you.

CLICK HERE to get information on coronavirus testing near you!

Photo: NCDHHS Testing Map

No-Cost COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program

Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations, NCDHHS said. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A KIT

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Pick up an at-home testing kit at your pharmacy

At-home COVID-19 tests are an option for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site, NCDHHS said. Review a list of tests approved by the FDA for emergency use.

The following tests have emergency use authorization from the FDA to test for COVID-19, and the most recent information is always available from the FDA (Antigen or Molecular ) by searching “home test” and including quotes, NCDHHS said. Check with your local pharmacy or online for availability.

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. BinaxNOW tests

  • BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
  • BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test
  • BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 Home Test

Access Bio, Inc. – CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

ACON Laboratories, Inc – Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

Celltrion USA, Inc. – Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

Cue Health Inc. – Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use

Detect, Inc. – Detect Covid-19 Test

Ellume Limited – Ellume COVID-19 Home Test

iHealth Labs, Inc. – iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid

InBios International Inc.

Lucira Health, Inc.

  • Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit
  • Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Prescription)

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

  • InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test
  • InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx

Quidel Corporation

  • QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test
  • QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test

If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then monoclonal antibody therapy may help you feel better faster, NCDHHS said.

Your health care provider

Your regular health care provider may also have testing available, NCDHHS said. Contact your provider for details.

Find a testing location with short lines? FOX 46 wants to know! Send your tips to newstips@fox46.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories