Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With omicron cases rocketing upward in what Dr. Anthony Fauci has called a “vertical spike,” many may be considering a COVID-19 test after meeting with friends and relatives during the holidays.
For those who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus or are just feeling a bit ill, it’s recommended to wait 3-5 days after exposure before going for a test. That rule of thumb applies to both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and at-home rapid tests.
Here are some ways you get can a COVID-19 test in the Charlotte area.
No-Cost Community Testing Events
The table below lists no-cost events across North Carolina. Some locations may ask for identification, but it is not required at all testing places. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential, NCDHHS said. For more information, contact your local testing place before arriving.
|01/05/22
|Durham
|Optum- El Centro Hispano Community Center
|Durham
|10am-6pm
|01/05/22
|Burlington
|Optum- Formerly Elderly Service Building
|Alamance
|9am-6pm
|01/05/22
|Chapel Hill
|Optum- Southern Human Services Center
|Orange
|9am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Lincolnton
|Optum- Emanuel Reformed Church Fellowship Hall
|Lincoln
|7:30am-4:30pm
|01/05/22
|Lillington
|Optum- Harnett Health Sciences Center Parking Lot
|Harnett
|9am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Dunn
|Optum- Harnett Health Hospital Building
|Harnett
|9am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Raeford
|Optum- Hoke County Health Department
|Hoke
|8am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Henderson
|Optum- Vance County Schools Administrative Building
|Vance
|8am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Laurinburg
|Optum- Scotland County American Legion Post 50
|Scotland
|9am-6pm
|01/05/22
|Butner
|Optum- Butner-Stem Middle School
|Granville
|8am-2pm
|01/05/22
|Warrenton
|Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center
|Warren
|9am-3pm
|01/05/22
|Eden
|Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center
|Rockingham
|8am-6:30pm
|01/05/22
|Elizabethtown
|Optum- Bladen County Health Department
|Bladen
|8:30am-4:30pm
|01/05/22
|Newland
|Optum- Avery County Health Department
|Avery
|9am-5pm
|01/05/22
|Burnsville
|Optum- Yancey County Health Department
|Yancey
|9am-6pm
|01/05/22
|Lumberton
|Optum- Robeson County test site
|Robeson
|9am-5pm
|01/05/22
|Marshall
|OptumServe
|Madison
|8am-5pm
|01/05/22
|Mocksville
|Optum- Davie County Emergency Services Parking Lot
|Davie
|9am-5pm
|01/05/22
|Eden
|Optum- Warren County Armory Civic Center
|Rockingham
|8am-6:30pm
|01/05/22
|Pittsboro
|Optum- Chatham County Ag Building
|Chatham
|10am-6pm
|01/05/22
|Mount Airy
|OptumServe- Central United Methodist Church
|Surry
|10am-5pm
For the full list of NO-Cost Community Testing Events near you, please click here.
Test Site Finder
Local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care, and other locations also provide testing. There may be a fee, NCDHHS said. Use the Test Site Finder to find locations near you.
CLICK HERE to get information on coronavirus testing near you!
No-Cost COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program
Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations, NCDHHS said. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17.
CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A KIT
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Pick up an at-home testing kit at your pharmacy
At-home COVID-19 tests are an option for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site, NCDHHS said. Review a list of tests approved by the FDA for emergency use.
The following tests have emergency use authorization from the FDA to test for COVID-19, and the most recent information is always available from the FDA (Antigen or Molecular ) by searching “home test” and including quotes, NCDHHS said. Check with your local pharmacy or online for availability.
Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. BinaxNOW tests
- BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
- BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test
- BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 Home Test
Access Bio, Inc. – CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
ACON Laboratories, Inc – Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test
Celltrion USA, Inc. – Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test
Cue Health Inc. – Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use
Detect, Inc. – Detect Covid-19 Test
Ellume Limited – Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
iHealth Labs, Inc. – iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid
InBios International Inc.
Lucira Health, Inc.
- Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit
- Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Prescription)
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test
- InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx
Quidel Corporation
- QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test
- QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test
If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then monoclonal antibody therapy may help you feel better faster, NCDHHS said.
Your health care provider
Your regular health care provider may also have testing available, NCDHHS said. Contact your provider for details.
