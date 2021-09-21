Nearly 99% of Novant employees in compliance with COVID vaccine policy, around 375 suspended

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health said Tuesday that 98.6% of its more than 35,000 workers are compliant with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.

Novant Health and Atrium Health announced in July that the health systems would require all workers to get the vaccine.

Novant employees were given until September 15 to get the shot. Workers who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until October 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, the health system said.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Novant said around 375 members across the health network have been confirmed to be non-compliant and are not able to work.

Officials said suspended workers have the opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid period. The suspended worker will be fired if they do not comply after their suspension period.

Novant workers who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 masks and eye protection while at work.

