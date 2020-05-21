Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, more than 13,000 tested in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases have been reported Thursday as more than 13,000 people have been tested in the past 24 hours, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials report 20,910 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began and 716 people have died.

So far, 290,645 tests have been completed across the state. Health officials said 578 people are currently hospitalized across all 100 counties.

Forty-three percent of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are people 25-49 years old. Sixty-three percent of related coronavirus deaths have been people 75-years-old, or older.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m. This means restaurants can open for dine-in services and some other close-contact businesses like salons can begin operations again.

Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50 percent capacity, with social distancing and cleaning requirements. You can see more details on how restaurants will have to operate and the restrictions still in place here.

However, Gov. Cooper says businesses like bars, night clubs, gyms, and indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys, and public playgrounds will remain closed.

The Governor says this is because the spread of the virus can be more significant in these areas.

Mass gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Swimming pools will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and overnight and day camps can open with safety rules. Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children.

