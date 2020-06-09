23 more COVID-19 deaths in NC since yesterday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday morning.

676 more cases and 23 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 37,160 and deaths 1,029 statewide.

About 536,000 tests have been performed and 23,653 patients are presumed to have recovered.

This comes as the state went over the 1,000 fatalities mark on Monday.

On Monday state leaders vowed to make sure schools can open in August with safety policies in place. Included in those policies will be floor markings, and entrance screenings for students.

This weekend North Carolina saw it’s highest daily cases report with nearly 1,400 cases reported on Saturday.

