Nearly 700 CMS students and staff absent amid Omicron case spike

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New numbers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools show nearly 700 staff members are out currently due to COVID-19 quarantines.

The numbers, which are part of the district’s COVID Dashboard, were released Monday.

23 staff members at Metro School are under quarantine, while 19 are under quarantine at Quail Hollow Middle School. At least five other schools in the district have over a dozen staff members quarantined.

Queen City News spoke to parents who told us, despite those numbers and fears of the COVID-19 surge, they say the planning in place is better than last year.

“There was a lot of splitting up, dividing, putting multiple kids in the classrooms just to try and make it work,” said Lindsay Talbot, a mother of a CMS student.

The Mecklenburg County Health Dept. said in a statement that maintaining in-person instruction at schools is a priority for them, adding that they have helped hire additional staff to help handle COVID protocols within the district.