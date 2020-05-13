Nearly 500 new cases in NC and 20 more deaths

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Wednesday morning.

Since yesterday 20 more deaths and nearly 500 new confirmed cases are being reported. There are now 15,816 cases and 597 deaths statewide.

Governor Roy Cooper on Monday said phase 1 is moving along as expected and state leaders are hopefuly they can soon enter phase 2, which will ease restrictions further including allowing more businesses to open up.

State Health director Mandy Cohen said testing has significantly increased and Cohen said they expect to continue to see a rise in testing.

